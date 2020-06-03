Since Most Pets Will Be Semi-Clean Shaved This Summer These Fun Pet Outfits Will Keep Them Cosy And Warm Indoors

If you’re planning on getting your kitties and doggos a semi-clean shave this hot… HOT summer (much like I am) then you need to gear up with some pet outfits to keep them from freezing indoors because of the full blast aircons or from getting sunburnt when playing outside.

Have your paw-fection babies looking cute as a button whilst feeling all cosy in these tiny pet outfits!