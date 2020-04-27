9 Salon-At-Home Kits For If You’re Still A Little Wonky To Visit Salons For Obvious Reasons
9 Salon-At-Home Kits For If You’re Still A Little Wonky To Visit Salons For Obvious Reasons
The lockdown is over but the COVID-19 still isn’t. So take the extra precaution and groom yourself at home instead of the salon for a little while longer, cuz’ honey, sanity over vanity any day.
With the help of these 9 salon-at-home kits, grooming yo’self at home will get a whole lot easier, quicker and something you might even stick to in the long run.
The outside world still ain’t safe right now peoples. Stay home.
9. A unisex salon bib that sticks to the mirror, so you don’t have to spend hours cleaning up tiny strands of hair from your floor once you’re done grooming!
Promising review:
“Good quality product. Received it on time. Very satisfied.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 23 (down from AED 49.90).
8. Men can EASILY cater to their own hairy needs with this Braun 7-in-1 Precision Multi Grooming Kit!
Promising review:
“Really amazing kit! Got this for my father and he loves it! It’s not hard to use and comes with many pieces for different trims. Fast delivery as well.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 189 (AED 209).
7. This Set of Professional Barber Supplies is one that any hairdresser would swear by! Perfect for trimming, shaving, cutting, grooming, styling! Ahhhhh this is the real deal chaps
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.99.
6. Gal pals, if you need to get threading done ASAP but don’t want to take the risk of salon-ing it just yet, then get yourself this Eyebrow and Face Threading Epilating Device to take things into your own hands!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 31.50.
5. If waxing ain’t your thing, then hair removing creams are your next best go-to! If your body hair has gone a little out of control this quarantine season then go for this trusted Veet Hair Removal Cream For Sensitive Skin
Buy the TWIN pack from Amazon for AED 29.10 (down from AED 41.46).
4. Dying your hair yourself is really not rocket science! That too with the help of this profeshh 5PCS DIY Hair Dye Set you’ll be set as ever to touchup ’em roots, or give yourself some fresh new summer highlights all by yourself!
The set comes with 1 bowl, 2 brushes, 2 ear caps and 1 dye mixer.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.90 (down from AED 54).
3. Get ’em untamed nails looking presentable again with this Set of 9 Manicure Kit!! Which is also the #1 best seller in nail files and buffers on Amazon
Buy it from Amazon for AED 27.87.
2. This Kerastase Hair Treatment Densifier is a scalp treatment to improve the lacking density in men’s hair. Formulated with stemoxydine to mimic stem cells optimal environment and awaken dormant follicles. Blended with complex glycan to restore thicker-looking hair!
A little expensive, but a whole lot cheaper than salon treatments for sure!
Promising review:
“This is a good product if you have thinning fine hair and want to regain some texture and fullness look to your hair, what it will not do is regrow your hair, this isn’t a miracle cure for baldness but it is a nice product to enhance what you have. Combine it with their Densifique shampoo to get a better look.
It’s an expensive product though and really needs to be used for over 3 months to get the look you will want, ive been using it for 5 months and I’m happy with the result.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 655.
1. Trim off the peachfuzz, upper lip or eyebrow facial hair with these Facial Razors
Buy the pack of 3 from Amazon for AED 29.