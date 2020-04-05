Your Pets Will Be Drooling Over These 9 Doggo Treats (Starting From AED4)

I, being a down owner myself can literally swear by these doggo treats that my two fluffballs absolutely slobber over; and I’m sure your doggos will love ’em too!

With all the right flavours and nutrients, these treats are not just tasty super but healthy as well for all the K9s.

You have to keep your doggos from getting bored at home during the lockdown, so might as well play a quick game of fetch with your pets, or try teaching them a new trick and reward them with a treat or two to keep their mind off the outdoors.

Bone Appétit pets!