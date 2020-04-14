9 Hilarious Pairs Of Socks Cuz YOLO!

Life’s way TOO short to be wearing plain, boring socks!

These fun, quirky and full of LOLs pairs of socks can get you (or those around you) out of the dullest of all moods by just looking at them.

From animal feet to fruit prints, some pairs of socks will even do all the talking for you. So keep your feet all nice and cosy with these 9 novelty socks that might come off as a complete cringefest to the boring, but for people like you and I, issa a total KEEPER!

Plus, do not tell me these wouldn’t make for the most PERFECT gifts for those who like hoarding on socks.

You and your roomies modelling your new socks at home ‘cuz… quarantine