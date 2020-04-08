These 9 Ridiculously Fun Coffee Mugs Will Deem You As Best Gift Giver Of The Decade
There’s no such thing as having ‘too many’ coffee mugs… amirite?!
Are you always on the hunt for the quirkiest, most unique and one of a kind coffee mugs to add to your collection or gift a loved one? Then you most deffo want to bookmark this article ASAP fam.
No matter what personality bae has, you’ll find something for everyone in this compilation of 9 of the most freakishly cool coffee mugs known to mankind.
Surprise a loved one, friend, co-worker or a fam member with a coffee mug most befitting their personality and find yourself in their good books for years to come.
When bae see how well you know them…
9. A 3D Grenade Shaped Coffee Mug for your bombshell bae who’s full-on bad assy
Personally loving this quirky mug!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.99 (down from AED 200.46).
8. A Camera Lens Coffee Mug for your shutterbug bae!
Seriously how darn realistic does this look?! Shooketh.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 44.08.
7. A pistol-shaped ceramic coffee mug for your action-packed, adrenaline junkie bae!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.
6. A chocolate mousse/p**o emoji mug for all the prankster and textaholic baes’
Leave it to bae to interpret the meaning behind this mug…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.99 (down from AED 82.26).
5. A Ceramic Brass Knuckle Mug for the bae who keeps getting into fights *sigh* we all have that one bae in life
You’ll get a fistful of your fave beverage with this smashing Fist cup Brass Knuckles Coffee Mug. This mug is made of sleek ivory high-fire ceramic that contrasts dramatically with the steely metallic handle.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 88.97 (down from AED 252).
4. A stunning Enamel Daisy Crystal Glass Mug for your perfectionist bae
Promising review:
“Very nicely packed. Perfect for Gift.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 98.
3. If bae is a HUGE fan of Star Wars then this Darth Vader Stormtrooper Mug will be earning you some major brownie points
Buy it from Amazon for AED 98.
2. A super unique and rustic Handmade Natural Wood Barrel Mug for the organic and hipster bae
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.99.
1. If bae is a fan of horror stories and the supernatural then this realistic 3D Scary Skull Mug will be right up their alley
Promising review:
“Very Realistic.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 115.99.