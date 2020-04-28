Namas’tay Positive And Cleanse Your Energy With These 9 Healing Crystals It’s not all mambo jumbo you know! The healing properties of these crystals will work wonders in aligning your chakras, plus they also help to attract the right kind of energy to your life…

9. Natural Hexagonal Crystal Healing Fluorite Gem: Fluorite is also known as “soft crystal or colourful gem”, which can help to eliminate the negative energy accumulation in the body and remove the bad luck. …Urm NEED. Buy it from Amazon for AED 58.99.

8. This mesmerizing Amethyst Cluster Crystal Healing Rock is especially helpful in improving the living environment… and looks STUNNING! Buy it from Amazon for AED 70.70.

7. Tree of life pendant necklace symbolizes wisdom, protection, strength, bounty, prosperity, beauty, and redemption. When you wear it, it promotes beauty, health, fortune, wealth, courage, wisdom and kindness. It also has special healing functions. Chakra Gemstone Necklace: made of Citrine and copper wire. Good for healing, the chakra stones are used to balance the chakras on a daily basis and enhance chakra healing. Promising review: “Good quality and comes with 2 chains of different lengths.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.39.

6. Feel the radiant synergy with these beautiful and powerful stones from the Premium Crystals and raw Gemstones Collections. Heal and Ignite your spirit with nature’s creation. The Chakra healing crystals and stones package consists of, 7 raw chakra stones, 7 colourful gemstones in different sizes, Amethyst cluster and a Rose quartz pendulum on the go. Promising review: “I’m an energy healer. I’m so excited to use this set in my practice. It’s beautiful and comes with a generous amount of stones. There are 3 sets including a bracelet, selenite, & amethyst! I love the mini stone set it comes with for on the go! I will be carrying it in my purse. I highly recommend these products. This is my 3rd time ordering from this store and I will continue to buy!” Buy the whole set from Amazon for AED 208.79.

5. This Himalayan Salt Lamp is proven to boost moods: Made of one of the most efficient natural sources of negative ions, this also helps to cleanse the air for healthier breathing. The scientifically proven effects of negative ions may help to enhance well-being and helps to relieve depression as well. Promising review: “But suits perfectly in my room. Just exactly what I was looking for to relax.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 42.91.

4. Drawing on the ancient tradition, Prickly Pear’s refillable glass bottle is intended to be used for drinking water. This bottle contains a removable rose quartz crystal that’s thought to emit energy that attracts love. Use this bottle at home, work or on the go to allow you to let go, and align oneself with the present. It makes such a thoughtful gift for the crystal lover in your life. Buy it from Amazon for AED 110.

3. This Natural Pink Rose Quartz Mineral Crystal promotes natural health, concentration, spiritual growth It is a super thoughtful gift for your friends and families. Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.99.

2. This Unisex Natural Volcanic Rock Beaded Yoga Bracelet promotes beauty, health, good luck, good fortune and healing. Buy it from Amazon for AED 57.48.

1. These Nine Worry Stones/ Crystal Healing Gemstones help promote wellness, psychic energy, home life, work-life, success, prosperity, meditation, concentration and etc. Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.50.