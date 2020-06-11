When Life Gives You Salt… Throw It Away And Get These 9 Himalayan Salt Lamps Instead
Himalayan Salt Lamps are ALL the rage for a reason! Apart from being a fancy and mystical lamp to own, it’s got wonderful purifying properties as well.
Himalayan Salt Lamps:
- Cleanses, deodorizes, and purifies the air
- Calms allergies and reduces asthma
- Promotes blood flow
- Gets you out of the dumps and boosts energy levels
- Sharpens concentration
- Enhances mood
9. Once you light up these Continental Himalayan Crystal Salt Rocks, they’ll illuminate with a soothing campfire-like amber warm glow!
8. Known for its therapeutic properties, this Himalayan Salt Lamp has been beautifully handcrafted from 100% pure and natural salt found high up in the Himalayas and is said to increase levels of serotonin to relieve stress, alleviate depression and boost energy.
7. This Himalayan Salt Lamp (that looks like jumbo Cheeto chips) radiates a warm glow, that provides a calming atmosphere to help create a sense of peace and relaxation.
6. This Himalayan Rock Salt Bowl Lamp with Salt Chips can effortlessly add a mystical charm to almost any room, and would deffo leave Gwyneth Paltrow full of envy.
5. These two Himalayan Salt Night Lamps will work as mini air purifiers and can even help relieve breathing difficulties, cough and other symptoms, and relieve allergens. Plus, the soft orange hue will help to relax and calm mood.
Promising review:
“Lovely item, really enjoy using it.”
4. Add a lil warm romantic mood to your space with this Heart Shaped Himalayan Salt Lamp.
3. Balance the aesthetics of your interiors with this Cube-Shaped Himalayan Salt Lamp.
2. This Lotus-Shaped Mini Himalayan Salt Lamp is one heck of a dreamy table lamp. The charming design help will create a beautiful and mellow atmosphere in your lovely home.
1. This Tear Drop Shaped Himalayan Salt Lamp could easily pass off as the torch that the Statue of Liberty holds in her right hand… something so powerful ’bout it!
