Become A Little Magical Yourself With The Help Of These 9 (Totally Gift-Worthy) Unicorn Items
Kinda (uni)corny but hey, everyone NEEDS a lil unicorn magic in their lives okay! And you can’t convince us otherwise.
*Neighhh*
9. A white 3D Rainbow Unicorn Ceramic Mug for your daily adult morning potions (coffee… in case that wasn’t clear)
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.00.
8. Tired of waiting around for unicorns to come to your rescue?! Then turn into a damn unicorn YOURSELF with this Unisex Adult Unicorn Onesie!!!!!
Promising review:
“Received the packaged and was super sceptical… was so shrinkwrapped it was probably only 1” thick. Thought for sure it would be cheap and flimsy when I opened it. I was shocked that when I opened it immediately fluffed to regular size, very limited wrinkles (we washed it anyway) and was super cute. A really great purchase for a very fair and reasonable price! My daughter also has the elephant and wears it to bed at least 3x a week. It’s held up well with lots of wear and in the wash. I recommend!!”
7. This men’s ‘I’m Magical’ Rainbow Unicorn Shirt can either convey that you’re a daddy cool with little princesses you got to impress, or you’re a major stud with ’em gals… or BOTH!!
Double meaning FTW! *Wink, wink*
Promising review:
“Great shirt! There are unicorn wars in our family, daughter got this for dad. And he wears it proudly!”
6. Keep your magical feet snug and happy in these plush and warm Adult Unicorn Slippers!
*It’s one-size-fits-all with this one… unless you have ginormous feet then nvm.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.25.
5. With schools reopening in September, have your little one excited to head back to the grind with this A-DOR-ABLE and FLUFFYY Unicorn School Bag.
Being a grown arse adult I want this backpack! Ridic.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 62.75 + free shipping!
4. If you’re anyway getting your unicorn obsessed sweetheart back-to-school stationery, then might as well throw in this Unicorn Diary and School Study Set in as well… go on make her day!
Promising review:
“Good quality pen and a very cute notebook.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 30.77.
3. Surprise your little ballerina with this Rainbow Chiffon Soft Tutu Skirt & Unicorn T-Shirt and she’ll be the happiest little girl in the WORLDDD!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 119.99.
2. A Farting Unicorn Hoodie that proves once and for all that women only FART rainbows and fairy dust! Thas the ultimate truth, and if you object then you’re just jealous.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.00 & FREE Shipping.
1. How SWAG is this Dabbing Unicorn Tee?! Urm very.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 45.00.