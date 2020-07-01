Become A Little Magical Yourself With The Help Of These 9 (Totally Gift-Worthy) Unicorn Items

Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.00 .

Buy it from Amazon for .

“Received the packaged and was super sceptical… was so shrinkwrapped it was probably only 1” thick. Thought for sure it would be cheap and flimsy when I opened it. I was shocked that when I opened it immediately fluffed to regular size, very limited wrinkles (we washed it anyway) and was super cute. A really great purchase for a very fair and reasonable price! My daughter also has the elephant and wears it to bed at least 3x a week. It’s held up well with lots of wear and in the wash. I recommend!!”

Buy it from Amazon for .

“Great shirt! There are unicorn wars in our family, daughter got this for dad. And he wears it proudly!”

6. Keep your magical feet snug and happy in these plush and warm Adult Unicorn Slippers!

*It’s one-size-fits-all with this one… unless you have ginormous feet then nvm.

Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.25.