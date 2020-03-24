Be Winning In Life With These 9 Products That Are The BIGGEST Solution To A Number Of Your Problems 

Promising review:

“I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I purchased two bottles, as I do not often make purchases over $25 on Amazon. I was a little sceptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I had never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome.

It has a faint ‘shampoo scent’ but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn’t believe. They got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estee Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz out and ruin the shape but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It’s very soft and not at all coarse feeling.

I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I’d rate this product a 10/10!”