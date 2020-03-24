Be Winning In Life With These 9 Products That Are The BIGGEST Solution To A Number Of Your Problems
There are times in your life when you know something is a problem… but you choose to ignore and look past it whilst the problem sits in the back of your head and eats you up alive.
No more low-key ignoring those problemos because we’ve got the quick fixes for ’em all!
Real-life footage of a stressfree person who owns ALL these 9 products!
9. You’ll NEVER have to compromise on your fave ring just because they don’t have it in your size anymore, with this Clear Ring Adjuster
Seriously THIS ring here is how you win at life!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 35.
8. No more tugging and tangles with this set of lifesaving cable clips and hooks!
Organise your life like never before.
Promising review:
“A very useful gadget to organise the wires it’s a very smart solution. I used it to organise my desk top wiring and I am more than happy to see the results. I will be ordering at least 10 more sets.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 19.90 (down from AED 29.50).
7. Tired of your lunch, laptop, cash, change etc. spilling out of your bags during those hard breaks??! Then boyyy do we have just the fix for you!! Hang all your bags safely on the Car Headrest Hanger and breakaway… (just don’t hit anyone)
Plus you can easily maximise the space in your car with these hangers! More sitting space and less the amount of luggage chaos.
Promising review:
“Makes my purse stay in place when I drive. I recommend this a lot!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 16.97 (down from AED 24.98).
6. These cutesy and convenient Rabbit Ear Headbands keep your hair nicely tucked back and out of the way when you’re indulging in a lil home spa moment
Buy it from Amazon for AED 6.46.
5. This healing Migraine Roll-on Stick is infused with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to make that ‘office overtime workload’ migraine vanish in a giffy!
If you regularly suffer from throbbing headaches and migraines then you deffo want to try this one out.
Promising review:
“Nice product, I was suffering from a migraine pain for 2 weeks, it took 2-3 days to cure it. I refer this product as effective. Thx amazon for the services.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 35.55 (down from AED 60).
4. Utilise your time in the kitchen efficiently with this Multi-Compartment Food Steamer
Buy it from Amazon for AED 90.
3. This Anti-Fatigue Mat is perfect for those who are just getting into the habit of cooking and have to stand over the stoves for hours on end… plusss this all-rounder mat helps in promoting good posture!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 268.83.
2. Get all that stubborn nasty gunk off your brushes with this Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo
Promising review:
“I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I purchased two bottles, as I do not often make purchases over $25 on Amazon. I was a little sceptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I had never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome.
It has a faint ‘shampoo scent’ but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn’t believe. They got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estee Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz out and ruin the shape but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It’s very soft and not at all coarse feeling.
I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I’d rate this product a 10/10!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.
1. No more burning ’em delicates and then crying about it as you spend another hour trying to find a matching jacket or a scarf to hide the damage!! Because this cost-effective mini Handheld Clothes Steamer is here to save the day
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.