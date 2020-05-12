Share this restaurant by email

9 Hair Accessories For Those Wanting To Look TikTok Chic Without Much Effort This Quarantine Season Amp up your messy bun and call it a look with the help of these 9 low-effort yet freggin’ stylish hair accessories!

9. Glitzy hair combs that you can use to keep your hair outta your face in a low-key but incredibly chic way. Buy them from Amazon for AED 27.50.

8. Make your messy bun stand out by having one of these Retro Japanese Hair Chopsticks sticking right out! Buy the pack of 5 from Amazon for AED 47.44.

7. Strikingly gorg minimalist Geometric Shaped Hair Clips for styling up that bed hair in no time. Buy it from Amazon for AED 17.99.

6. A whole pack of Silk Scrunchies to add luxe and comfort to your hair! Not only will these hairbands look oh-so-fancy but they’ll also prevent MAJOR hair fall. Buy the pack of 8 from Amazon for AED 56.40.

5. A pack of 10 Scarf Scrunchies for adding a retro 80s touch to your quarantine hair, all prepped and ready to face the cam! Buy the pack of 10 from Amazon for AED 95.00.

4. A 10-pack of dreamy Pearl Hairpins that will serve as a gorgeous lil’ accent as you elegantly tuck away your side bangs… Buy the pack of 10 from Amazon for AED 18.00.

3. A pack of 4 Large Grip Octopus Hair Claws to add an effortless style to your ‘I-woke-up-10-minutes-ago’ do. Buy the pack of 4 from Amazon for AED 52.04.

2. Alloy Ponytail Hair Cuffs that’ll give you an editorial look that your TikTok admirers will surely be obsessing over Buy it from Amazon for AED 104.99.

1. Add a touch of the old age glam with these feminine 3-piece Rose Hair Clips! Look like a doll as you lipsync away to the most trending viral vids… Buy the pack of 3 from Amazon for AED 43.23.