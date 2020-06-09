Put Up A DIY Home Wild Wadi For Your Kiddos As Water Parks In Dubai Are Still Closed For Now

It’s finally SUMMERTIME and sadly this corona-summer-2020 your kids may be restricted from a number of public spaces as a part of the UAE’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

ALTHOUGH, there is no reason why you and your kiddos should waste away the summer just binge-watching cartoons.

Add an element of fun to your backyard by setting up some cool water slides, sprinkle mats or inflatable pools and have yourself a makeshift mini DIY Wild Wadi tehehe!!