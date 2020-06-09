Put Up A DIY Home Wild Wadi For Your Kiddos As Water Parks In Dubai Are Still Closed For Now
Put Up A DIY Home Wild Wadi For Your Kiddos As Water Parks In Dubai Are Still Closed For Now
It’s finally SUMMERTIME and sadly this corona-summer-2020 your kids may be restricted from a number of public spaces as a part of the UAE’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
ALTHOUGH, there is no reason why you and your kiddos should waste away the summer just binge-watching cartoons.
Add an element of fun to your backyard by setting up some cool water slides, sprinkle mats or inflatable pools and have yourself a makeshift mini DIY Wild Wadi tehehe!!
9. Have all mini hoomans racing each other down this Double Racer Water Slide on a hot summer day! P.S. There is a water spray function on one side, the product does not need to be inflated. After connecting the water pipe, the water will continuously spray out.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 215.99.
8. This Splash Pad is an amazing outdoor water toy designed for children, taking safety and many other factors into consideration, so that you and your child can enjoy fountain watering and parent-child time.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 137.99.
7. All kids above three, head to the playful world of Dino!! This Intex 57135 Dinoland play centre can be used for various water sports. Your little ones can use it as a pool, have fun sliding, and play hoop or ball games in it.
Promising review:
“The best outdoor play swimming pool! I’m so happy that I choose THIS ONE..design extra toys quality is perfect! Recommend!!!!!! My sons 2 years old and 8 months enjoyed a lot!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 194.00.
6. Kids are sure to have endless hours of fun pretending to be the king or queen of this Intex Fantasy Castle Play Center. Plugging a garden hose into the Dragon Bop Bag sprayer will send water cascading across the pool!
Promising review:
“It’s a great pool for my little girl I used it for her 1st birthday. It’s a great size.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 134.14.
5. This Extra Large Inflatable Pool With Slides will become a mini summer paradise for your baby loves! A great product to keep the kids happy and safe at home this summer.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 867.90.
4. This Tropical Pool Slide will have your kids’ imaginations running wild! See as they climb aboard the little slide before they splash down into the pool and begin their adventure. Decorated by palm trees and a large fishy, this spacious pool will become all the rage in your household this summer 2020.
Promising review:
“Excellent for our 3-year-old daughter. Really pleased with it. You will need an electric pump (much easier to inflate. Great product. Very good quality.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 250.00.
3. This Intex Pool Play Centre includes a water slide, wading pool, water sprayer and a ring toss game (with 4 inflatable rings)!! Ugghhhh adulting sucks, someone make me a kid again!!
Promising review:
“This is a good product, but we did not expect it to be so big. There are two pool rings that are attached together. Each ring can accommodate 5 kids with age of 1-3 yrs old.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 193.98.
2. …Urm why should kids have all the fun this summer?! Get yo’self this Family Lounge Pool and float your days away chillaxing in this spacious, sturdy, super insta-worthy and chic pool.
Promising reviews:
“The product is amazing. It’s a huge pool that can fit 4 adults. I m going to order another one.”
“I was very happy when this showed up 3 days earlier than expected. We love it. Set up was very easy and it took less than 30 mins to open, unroll and blow it up. Also fills up quickly. I waited for a full week to submit my review after reading that some pools deflated or leaked. NOT this one!! No leaks, no air coming out, no water leaking. All seats and sides have remained fully inflated. My sister and I sit in there while sunning in our yard. We love it. We keep it covered at night with a tarp we purchased and it works great. I did ad a little chlorine tablet to it in a floater and the water is still clear. We will empty and refill this weekend just because. I’m very happy with this purchase. It’s a sturdy little pool!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 141.00.
1. This Inflatable Bouncy Castle Water Slide is the ULTIMATE play centre out there, you can fight us on this one! This bad boy is equipped with blisters, a trampoline, a water gun, a waterslide and a rock climbing function. That means a day full of summer fun and exercises all in one. *Phew*
They’ll be knocked out way before their bedtime with this exhausting 1000-in-1 water slide.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 4,892.99.