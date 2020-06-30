Money Can’t Buy You Happiness… But It Sure Can Buy You These FANCY AirPod Case Covers!
Sometimes a new and luxurious-looking buy can work great as a mood booster, and these 9 ultra-fancy and sleek AirPod case covers will have you looking bomb and feelin’ BOMB in no time.
PLUSSS they look much more expensive than they really are.
9. Sling your pods over your shoulder in this classy and oh-so sassy Coco Chanel Perfume Bottle AirPod Case Cover. Just one item to have you lookin’ and feeling like a MILLION bucks!
Promising review:
“It’s a very cute case, everyone thinks its a real perfume bottle.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.00.
8. When in doubt ALWAYS pick marble! So if you’re looking for something sleek, practical and durable then go for this Blue Marble Pattern Airpods 1 & 2 Charging Case.
Promising review:
“I bought these for my brand new AirPods and they are amazing! I really love marble design and wanted a unique and durable case to cover my AirPods and I was impressed with this one. I received many compliments on the design, and the case fits well. I have yet to drop them with this case on, but it still seems very durable. The case is super cute and I would highly recommend.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.78.
7. Ohhgaaay how freggin’ SNAZZZYY is this Unisex Noir Suitcase Design – Drop Protective Case?! The answer to that is VERY.
Buying this for myself, my dad, brothers, future boyfriend, future husband(s) literally every man in my life PRONTO.
Promising review:
“Beautiful case for AirPods for the safety of AirPods and fashionable look, Recommend.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.99.
6. True Dubai-ans will go gaga over this All-Gold Metallic AirPods 1 & 2 Charging Case!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 23.99.
5. Consider your money well spent with this rose gold plated Fa-Le-podcase-Glitter Case Cover with a Keychain! Carry a little sparkle wherever you go with this chic and durable Airpod case.
Promising review:
“I was super surprised by how nice it looks in person since I was expecting it to be somewhat cheap looking. This was definitely not the case. My initial intention was to use this temporarily while I look for a better case, but honestly, I don’t think I need a better one. My AirPods fit perfectly and the quality is very apparent. No complaints whatsoever. Definitely worth the money.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.13.
4. Haven’t you heard?! Olive green is the new black. Go for the latest and trendiest colour sweeping the fashion world with this Pom-Pom Furball Keychain and Silicone Airpods Cover along with complimentary earbud accessories.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.04.
3. Never have a hard time scouting out your Airpods again with this Airpods Pro Cover Complimented With A Rhinestone Flamingo Keychain.
Promising review:
“Love it, the material and the colour is very nice and smooth.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 45.00.
2. A little bling never hurt nobody! Amirite?! Get yourself a Shiny Rhinestone Bedazzled Protective Cover to glam up your day.
Promising review:
“THIS PRODUCT IS SOOOOO GOOD!! WORKING SO WELL!! THANK YOU!!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99.
1. The Rose Gold Spigen Apple Airpods Case Cover issa urban fit for your stylish pods, giving your case the minimal look with a Premium knit Fabric and PC lining.
Promising review:
“Spigen nails it again!!!
I have been looking for an AirPod case for a while but all the reviews on those available made me hold back on buying. Finally, I saw these were released a few weeks ago.
I have used Spigen iPhone cases for a long time so I thought why not give these a try (despite the high price).
I just opened mine…Straight out the box, I could see this case is high quality in a sleek design. It feels premium in the hand and well constructed. Definitely worth the price to keep your AirPods safe while looking stylish.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 109.00.