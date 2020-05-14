Here Are 5 Ramadan Gifting Perfumes That You Won’t Find Just Anywhere

A heritage perfume brand is working throughout COVID-19, safely delivering the cities favourite scents directly to your door. As important as brushing your teeth, fabulously scented perfumes are essential, which is why local favourite Ajmal Perfumes, a perfumery with over 69 years of expertise and over 240 retail stores, is offering up the most enchanting selection of Ramadan gifting options while ensuring the highest safety standards have been met for delivery, via its state of the art UAE factory. If you’re looking for exclusive Ramadan gifts, the Oriental and Oudh selections here are like NO OTHER. This traditional retailer is the home of the best Arabic perfumes in Dubai

The 5 best picks for Ramadan than you can order right now

5. Dhan Al Oudh Shams Al Shams (Arabic for ‘Sun’) is an oriental Eau de Parfum, it’s fresh, bright, long-lasting and smells like a dream. Derived from aged Indian Agarwood, this is 100% a forever scent that radiates unique characteristics and bears the mark of Indian Oudh. Shop it from Ajmal for AED 210. See more Ramadan perfume gifting options here

4. Mukhallat Dahn Al Oudh Moattaq The stunning hand-cut crystal bottle looks great on any dresser. It’s a deep, rich, woody scent that combines Turkish Rose oil and a blend of exotic Indian Herbs. Truly a scent you need to smell, this is was made for the genuine connoisseurs’ collection. Shop if from Ajmal from AED346.50 See more Ramadan perfume gifting options here

3. Aurum by Ajmal A beautifully balanced fragrance, it’s light and fresh, a youthful scent. Think: Sun-kissed with fruity and floral summer notes like Lemon, Raspberry, Orange Blossom, Gardenia and Jasmine coupled with Woody and Musky notes of Amber, Musk and Vanilla, the golden allure of Aurum adds the Midas touch to any occasion. Shop it from Ajmal for AED 157.50. See more Ramadan perfume gifting options here

2. Amber Wood Rich and deep, consider this the most captivating, sensuous and powerful scent on this list… thoroughly deserving of its best-seller status. It’s a wood scent, with top notes of fruit and spice, infused with fruity tones and a base of Amber Wood and Patchouli. Shop it from Ajmal for AED525.00 See more Ramadan perfume gifting options here

1. Aristocrat for her A pleasure to wear, this is for the ladies with a refined taste. Aristocrat is a rich floral woody ambery accord with an incredible long-lasting aroma. With a mix of fruity notes along with a heart of Saffron, Jasmine and sugar, this scent was created to make an impression. Shop it from Ajmal for AED210 See more Ramadan perfume gifting options here

Ajmal oriental perfumes, a traditional perfumery is delivering safely to your door To meet the demand for Ramadan gifting, Ajmal Perfumes has a brilliant value online shopping service available. The perfume house released a video to highlight the safe delivery process to give peace of mind to shoppers. Happy shopping, folks!