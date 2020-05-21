Every UAE Resident Should Download This App To Fight COVID-19

Every UAE Resident Should Download The Al Hosn App To Fight COVID-19

A nationwide campaign has been launched today by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local health authorities to encourage everyone in the UAE to download the AL HOSN app, which is the official COVID-19 testing and contact tracing app.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Dr Farida Al Hosani said:

“This is a fight where our weapon is the unity of the UAE’s society & our shield is Alhosn.”

It will only be effective if 50% – 70% of the population use it

You can download it on Apple App, Google Play, Galaxy or Huawei AppGallery and join the UAE’s fight against COVID-19

It guarantees a high degree of privacy protection to the users through artificial intelligence and other technological advances and combines two apps previously launched – STAY HOME AND TRACE COVID.

A representative for the government noted: The success of this app hinges on the level of usage and how many are using it; which means that its objective won’t be achieved unless 50-70 % of the UAE population would download and use it in an effective way.”

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has updated the service hours of public transport, in addition to customer happiness centres, starting from Wednesday, May 20. The revised timings apply to trams, buses, marine transport, taxis and shared transport.

Dubai’s RTA shared the updated operational timings of all public transit in the city on their official Twitter, confirming that the Dubai Metro will run daily from 7am to 9pm.

The timings were revised after the UAE announced that it will reintroduce the nationwide 8pm to 6am curfew, starting from Wednesday, May 20 until further notice. To #DubaiMetro users, please be informed that effective today Wednesday, 20 May, metro operation timings will change to be from 7 AM until 9 PM, until further notice. For more information on #RTA operational timings & Services updates, click: https://t.co/HjuwpEkUXo pic.twitter.com/fgmiBrWzDV — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 20, 2020