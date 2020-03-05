Is Your Back KILLING You? Then These 5 Back Posture Correcting Bands Will SAVE Your Life
Are you literally dying at work with a CONSTANT neck and backache that doesn’t seem to go away?!
If your profession demands you to hunch over a laptop for a lengthy duration of the day then no wonder your back is giving you all the red signals. Your muscles are clearly distressed and the slump in your posture might have made things even worse (no expert here) and gotten you into a habit of slouching.
So to help relieve some of that horrible and distracting back pain away, we have rounded up a few posture correcting belts and braces from Amazon that are sure to do the trick and return the height, strength and health back to your spine (and the confidence to YOU).
5. Curve your hump with the Adjustable Back Correction Posture Correcting Corset
The belt also helps correct scoliosis and other malformed spinal curvatures as well as relieves posture-related back pains, shoulder pains and so on. Buy it from Amazon for AED 57.99.
4. Relieve lower back pain with the WellingtonAE Adjustable Magnetic Back Brace and Posture Belt
With the infrared self-heating therapy, never have another bad back day again! Buy it from Amazon for AED 71.49.
3. Heal the cause behind your backaches by correcting your poor posture with the help of WellingtonAE Adjustable Body and Shoulder Posture Brace
Super elastic and helps keep your shoulders back whilst correcting scoliosis and other malformed spinal curvatures. Just wear it under your clothes or blazer and you’re good to go! Buy it from Amazon for AED 67.19.
2. Train your back muscles to return to their natural upright posture with the help of the Polyester Back Posture Corrector by for Women & Men
Easy to put on and remove, you can keep the brace hidden under your shirt or blouse while it provides you with the max shoulder and back posture support. Buy it from Amazon for AED 53.51.
1. Straighten your back and add another 3-5 centimetres to your height with the 4-in-1 Back Brace Posture Corrector
The brace that does it all! Corrects your hunching, bad posture, lower and upper shoulder and neck pain PLUS makes you appear taller and slimmer… huh imagine that (with the constant hunched over screen time, maybe I should be the first one to place an order for this!). Should rename this to the MAGIC back brace!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.57.