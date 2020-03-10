Bad Hair Days Be Gone With These 7 Hair Care Products That You Can Deffo Afford
No time to tame those frizzy, greasy and bed headlocks on a busy Sunday morning? Darling, we feel you and we gotchu.
‘I wake up with smooth and shiny tresses every single day and practically have no bad hair days whatsoever’…. said NO woman EVER! We’ve all had our fair share of bad hair days and to ensure to the best that you don’t have any more of such distressful hair days, we’ve curated a round up of a few hair care products and tools to save you from any horrible hairdos’ that you might be waking up to!
7. Is your hair is letting you down?? Well then just zhuzh it up and add some beachy waves with the 3 Barrels Ceramic Wave Hair Curling Iron and head out like your hair knows no ‘bad hair day’
Effortless beach waves that could easily put any Hollywood hairdo to shame! Buy it from Amazon for AED 70.
6. Pump some life into your hair with the Hask Argan Oil Repairing Conditioner
Promising review:
“A good conditioner. greatly helps with brittle damaged hair. feels nice and most importantly breakage is no longer a problem.”
Buy it for half the price from Amazon for AED 25.85.
5. Frizzy hair, your days are G O N E, courtesy L’Oreal Paris Elvive Oil Replacement Keratin Smooth Straight!
If haircare had a whisperer, it would most deffo be L’Oreal! Especially with this oil replacement product, frizzy and unmanageable will literally never see the light of day. Buy it from Amazon for AED 22.
4. Twist in some soft ringlets or roll in a tight perm with the Babyliss Hair Curler
Promising review:
“The sweet device gives hair big waves and large volume.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.
3. Get yo’self the salon-finish hair Keratin treatment for 1/4 the price with X-Liso Keratin Straighter Smoother Stronger
This tried and tested product right here is a DREAM you guys! End results are guaranteed, as long as all the instructions are followed step by step.
Promising review:
“This product is easy to apply and the result was fantastic. I have should length hair and it gave my hair more bounce and lightness, easy to blow dry after washing and it made my hair shinier too. Will be definitely be buying again.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 74.85.
2. Soooo chic and elegant… If the straightener is this perfect then just imagine the results it will deliver!! High-key obsessing over the Babyliss Elegance Rose Gold Hair Straightener right now
Promising review:
“Great quality at affordable price. A must-have. Highly recommended.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 179.
1. Your hair will never be dull again with this exotic Moroccan argan oil hair treatment! The OGX Renewing Morocco Argan extra Penetrating Oil is dominating the market for good reason friends
This formula penetrates, moisturizes, renews and creates softness and strength, protecting your hair from harmful styling heat and UV damage, giving you smooth, flawless tresses! #NEEED!
Promising review:
“Makes the hair shine and super soft.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.