Broke No More: Become Your Own Barber With These 5 Hair And Beard Care Products
Why shed out hundreds erra month at barbershops when you can style up and maintain your own beard at home!?
Beard care is pretty easy if you follow all the steps that is… starting with cleansing, moisturizing, trimming, shaping and then styling and VOILAAAAA you have yo’self a hassle-free, salon finish do in no time!
So, whether you’re growing your very first beard or have one bushy mess that needs to be taken care of ASAP then scroll fourth and check out these five products that will create the most comprehensive beard-care routine evaa.
5. Perfect for hair and beard grooming is this Beard Hair Multifunctional Straightener
Say ba-bye to the frizzy bushy beard days, and welcome your beard and new you with open arms.
Promising review:
“When I ordered it was just a risk I took, but now I think I don’t need any more straighteners for my beard, this has satisfied my all requirements, remember men when straightening your beard don’t rush give a pause of 3 to 5 second, and it does not take much time, as far as the result one session leaves your beard straight for around 1 and half day unless it’s not washed over and over again, cheers to life and wishing all a great 2020 ahead.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 119.99.
4. Comb, style and maintain that man-touche with this Men Beard Boar Bristle Comb
Buy it from Amazon for ONLAAAYYY AED 4.96.
3. Why take trips to the barber when you’ve got the whole beard care kit at home? Get groomin’ with the Beard Grooming Kit
The kit comes with a beard brush, wooden comb, moustache scissor set and a pouch to stuff it all in. Buy it from Amazon for AED 43.04.
2. Get the salon-wash in a kit with the L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber Kit!!
The pouch comes with a 3-In-1 beard, face and hair wash PLUS a beard and face moisturiser! Is your beard tingling just reading this?!
Buy the full kit from Amazon for AED 104.
1. Tie up the fresh-do with this L’Oreal Men’s Hair Texturising Grooming Cream
The light hold and natural finish will give you the salon-finish look all day erraday.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.