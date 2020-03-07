SHOOK!! Now You Can Choose From 8 Highly Rated Smart TVs Starting From AED694
8. Samsung 43 Inch Flat Smart 4K UHD TV Series 7 – A slim pick with its modern simplicity
Super FAB ratings for this one! A customer wrote:
“Good: Very good quality. Screen mirroring is working with iPhone. You can browse and use major Apps like Netflix, Amazon prime, apple tv etc. Bad : Nothing noticed so far.”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 979.
7. Samsung 40 Inch Fhd Smart Led Tv – Your full dose of HD LED display
Given 5 on 5 ratings by users, one wrote:
“I have had this tv for a few months now! I love it! Very good, easy to use, good quality. Very happy”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 865.
6. The LG 43 Inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV comes with 2 USB ports
73% of its users gave the smart TV a 5-star rating! A happy customer left the rating below only a couple of days ago:
“…Bottom line this TV is an excellent smaller option for anyone who wants 4K HDR quality. It’s a good fit for smaller rooms and offers almost everything you’d want in a smart TV…. At the end of the day, the LG 43UK6300PVB is still a great choice for getting a full-featured smart 4K HDR TV for only AED 999.”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 999.
5. Hisense 50 Inch 4K VIDAA 3.0 Smart TV: With inbuilt Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Bein connect, Shahid, Icfilx, VEWD app store and etc.
A Full 5/5 for this smart baby!
“Received on time, great product, great price.”
4. Philips 50 Inch 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV with Pixel Precise: Enjoy its Ultra HD refined profile
A user was raving about this television set and wrote:
“I completely enjoy how it operates. The only unusual thing was the position of HDMI entrance, it is not going straight but upside down. All in all, it’s perfect.”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a reduced price of AED 924.
3. Hisense 43 Inch UHD Smart TV: The perfect TV for the PERFECT viewing experience
You might wanna assemble the Gucci gang for a movie night after purchasing this one! One user gave this TV a double thumbs up and wrote:
“…4K quality is perfect and smooth while watching Youtube through builtin WiFi and LAN. TV HDMI quality also perfect and Smooth operations. Its really smart and worth it for this price, below 10Kg weight. Switching between modes(inputs) are also quick and easy using one-touch remote operation.”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 890.
2. LG 32 inch HD Smart TV: Could you ever go wrong with an LG product honestly?!
Given a 5/5 from 67% of the users, you can just tell that this purchase will be a STEAL!!
“Product as expected!”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a reduced price of AED 694.07.
1. Nikai 50 Inch 4K Ultra Hd Led Smart TV: Complete with a metal frame and stand
Totally approved by Giorgio C. who bought it last year and wrote:
“For the price, you pay for its excellent.”
Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of 827.45.