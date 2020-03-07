SHOOK!! Now You Can Choose From 8 Highly Rated Smart TVs Starting From AED694

“You don’t own a TV? Then what is all your furniture pointed at?” – wise words from Joey Tribiani. What is even a home without a television set honestly?! If you’re not one to subscribe to satellite providers and are happy with your Netflix and chill with a side of YouTube on your laptop, then why not project that onto the big screen and watch with the gang all in? Today’s smart TV platforms give you broad access to apps and on-demand services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney Plus, and countless others… plus WiFi!! Have a mini-movie hall experience from the comfort of your own home with these 8 highly-rated smart TV sets under AED1000 that will deffo not cost you an arm or a leg to purchase.

8. Samsung 43 Inch Flat Smart 4K UHD TV Series 7 – A slim pick with its modern simplicity Super FAB ratings for this one! A customer wrote: “Good: Very good quality. Screen mirroring is working with iPhone. You can browse and use major Apps like Netflix, Amazon prime, apple tv etc. Bad : Nothing noticed so far.” Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 979.

7. Samsung 40 Inch Fhd Smart Led Tv – Your full dose of HD LED display Given 5 on 5 ratings by users, one wrote: “I have had this tv for a few months now! I love it! Very good, easy to use, good quality. Very happy” Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 865.

6. The LG 43 Inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV comes with 2 USB ports 73% of its users gave the smart TV a 5-star rating! A happy customer left the rating below only a couple of days ago: “…Bottom line this TV is an excellent smaller option for anyone who wants 4K HDR quality. It’s a good fit for smaller rooms and offers almost everything you’d want in a smart TV…. At the end of the day, the LG 43UK6300PVB is still a great choice for getting a full-featured smart 4K HDR TV for only AED 999.” Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 999.

5. Hisense 50 Inch 4K VIDAA 3.0 Smart TV: With inbuilt Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Bein connect, Shahid, Icfilx, VEWD app store and etc. A Full 5/5 for this smart baby! “Received on time, great product, great price.”

4. Philips 50 Inch 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV with Pixel Precise: Enjoy its Ultra HD refined profile A user was raving about this television set and wrote: “I completely enjoy how it operates. The only unusual thing was the position of HDMI entrance, it is not going straight but upside down. All in all, it’s perfect.” Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a reduced price of AED 924.

3. Hisense 43 Inch UHD Smart TV: The perfect TV for the PERFECT viewing experience You might wanna assemble the Gucci gang for a movie night after purchasing this one! One user gave this TV a double thumbs up and wrote: “…4K quality is perfect and smooth while watching Youtube through builtin WiFi and LAN. TV HDMI quality also perfect and Smooth operations. Its really smart and worth it for this price, below 10Kg weight. Switching between modes(inputs) are also quick and easy using one-touch remote operation.” Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a discounted rate of AED 890.

2. LG 32 inch HD Smart TV: Could you ever go wrong with an LG product honestly?! Given a 5/5 from 67% of the users, you can just tell that this purchase will be a STEAL!! “Product as expected!” Buy the smart TV from Amazon for a reduced price of AED 694.07.