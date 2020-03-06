5 Blenders With Great Ratings On Amazon – All Under AED200
Gone are the days of squeezing and hours of manual labour just to get out one glass of orange juice or a (not so chilled) lemonade with these high-tech and soooper dooper affordable juice blenders that will become your main squeeze *wink, wink*.
Get in all the essential vitamins and nutrients in your diest or kickstart that detox week that you’ve been thinking about for a while now with a big glass of greens that are easy to whip up and can be freshly-pressed in no time at all with these highly rated juicers.
A good juicer doesn’t need you to cash out hundreds of dirhams, it just needs to be of a quality brand, effective and HIGH RATED (of course because good referrals are everything), so here are the top 5 highly rated juice blenders that will translate to total investments plus won’t burn a huge hole in your wallet.
(Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).
5. Kenwood’s Jem500Ss Juicer Extractor
Given 5/5 stars by one user that wrote:
“Such a great juicer! To be honest, was very sceptical because it was bought at such a good price but it has been doing an awesome job so far! Practically been using every morning! Easy to use, quick to clean!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 177.
4. Black+Decker 250W Juicer Extractor with a large feeding chute
Kamran who gave this juicer a 5/5 rating wrote:
“Its best product, cheap price and good performance.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 88 ONLYY!!
3. Effortless smoothies in seconds with the Xiaomi Multi-functional 250W Fruit and Vegetable Blender Juice
A happy customer gave this Xiaomi blender a 5-star rating and wrote:
“Quickly blends pre/post workout drinks and you can just unscrew and take the bottle. Really happy with this purchase.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 110.
2. Saachi Citrus Juicer: So good that it’s almost SOLD OUT!
Saachi’s citrus juicer’s happy customer gave it a high rating and wrote:
“Hello, I’ve received the product and now only I tried using it and it’s very good…”
Buy it from Amazon for ONLY AED 89.
1. The Black+Decker 1000W Juice Extractor is clearly one in a Melon (see what we did there?!)
Customers deemed the juicer as the “best juicer” and one even went on to say:
“It’s the best juicer I have ever used in life buy this machine beyond double”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 122.75.