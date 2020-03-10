10 Classy Headphones With Reasonable Price Tags And Maximum Results
If you are a listener and an absorber of music, information, podcasts and audiobooks, then friend you have come to the right place at the right time. This just may be your calling (quite literally)!
We have rounded up 10 headphone options on sweet deals for our fave listeners and one thing is for sure, none of these options will have you selling off your body parts to get your hands on. Perfect for the commute, workout or work environment, these affordable babies will help you disconnect from the outside world and get immersed in nothing but some good music or some educational podcasts.
10. Get the JBL signature sound experience with the JBL Wireless Over-Ear Voice-Enabled Headphones in blueeeee!
“Good value for money. good battery life, excellent connectivity and range. Sound is good.”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 305.
9. The affordable, black, sleeeek, classsy and super smart TrueCapsule wireless earbuds are a WIN, WIN, WINNN!!
“Sound quality is very very good. Much better than I expected. Very deep bass and sound. You can hear with these for a long time without getting irritated. Battery timing is more than my previous beats X. Good comfortable design. Sweatproof is a plus if you want to use during workouts. It fits in my ear securely.”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 115.
8. The Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are literally like mini boomboxes blaring in your ears!
These sweet babies reproduce crystal clear sound in ultra-compact design for enhanced efficiency. Buy them from Amazon for AED 299.99.
7. …Coz when in doubt always choose the RED Huawei FreeBuds 3 Wireless Earphones with Noise Cancellation
“I have used apple AirPods 1 and AirPods 2. But it is better in connectivity and call clarity for Android phone Samsung note”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 554.70.
6. The JBL True Wireless In-Ear Headphones is Amazon’s choice for a reason people!!
“These earbuds are honestly the best ones that one can purchase. Noise cancellation is there and they fit perfectly in your ear..best for any gift or personal use. They do tend to fall off during extreme vigorous workout sessions like high jumping and all which is the only con for this product. The battery life is also amazing. I got the black one and it looks absolutely beautiful. The sound quality is, in my opinion, better than AirPods as there is bass and the sound is crystal clear. I am in love with this product and if you can afford these do give them a try.”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 238.95.
5. Stay inspired with the Beats Solo³ Wireless headphones!
Thanks to Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gets you up to 3 hours of playback when the battery is low. Daayuummm! Buy them from Amazon for AED 590.
4. Kiddos need to be spoiled from time to time as well! Do just that with the Gorsun Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for Kids!
“Recently, the school asked every child and even children in kindergarten to bring headphones.Because they have to listen to the directions in the computer without bothering anyone with the sound.I have many children in our family. I bought a few, This is easier to use. It has a Bluetooth function.And it is easy to operate. The size of the earphones is just right for a child, and it isn’t too expensive”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 123.33.
3. Immerse yourself in music with the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 active noise-cancelling headphones
“Just loving it… Sound is amazing and it really isolates you from the rest of the world.”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 271.79.
2. Boltune Active Noise Cancelling Headphones have got imitation protein ear pads that are super duper cosy for an all-day wear
“Bought this for sister to use at home and on planes. She loves them.”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 233.17.
1. Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earphones: Just charging these bad boys once gives you full 7 hours of listening
“That’s my first time to write a review but these earbuds are amazing worth it value for price I had a very bad experience with earbuds which is considered as a famous brands but this product changes everything its really excellent product, phone calls, internet calls, music and games r incredible really highly recommended I forgot to mention the great battery life really amazing.”
Buy them from Amazon for AED 179.