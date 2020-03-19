These 2 Home Security Cams Will Make Them Kids Think Twice Before Sneaking Out
Security cameras are such godfather feels!
Watch over your hyper pets, sneaky kids, your (…) husband and your staff with these two multifunctional, portable and super convenient HD security cameras!
Keep an eye out and ensure the utmost security of your home with these security cams that stream all the HD visuals right to your phone, so just sit back, relax and take your home’s safety measures in your own hands (literally).
2. The compact indoor Plug-In HD security camera, lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone and tablet
Super easy to set-up and notifies you whenever it detects motion!
Promising review:
“Compact and efficient.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 249.
1. The all-new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera is every teenager’s NIGHTMARE!
See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted in or outdoors.
Promising review:
“User friendly and easy to install.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 399.