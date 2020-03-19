Tune Into The Sound Of Pure Bliss With These 6 Best-Selling Ear Phones
Having a good quality earphone is MUST in life!
Enable your zen mode with these 6 best-selling earphones from Amazon – that are seeing huge price reduction atm!!
Like you must already be familiar with, now is absolutely the best time to be investing in and upgrading your electronics, so take advantage of these offers and fulfil your wishlist while these fab deals last.
6. Alexa introduce the ‘Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds‘ for me, please
*Alexa reading out a review for the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds*:
“It’s 5 stars for Jabra Elite 65T. This is one of the best true wireless earbuds I’ve ever used so far. The way it looks, I like that treasure chest looking hard case/charging case. The earbuds fit incredibly well and remain comfortable for hours of use.
The connection is so solid and battery life was excellent. It has better passive noise isolation not much of the outside world is getting in so I enjoy watching my Netflix series on the go or listening to music or having a conversation. And also you can customize your experience through the Sound+ app and control the sound modes the way you want it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 399 (down from AED 549.01).
5. At #5 is the Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for its Hi-Fi and crisp sound
Promising review:
“Great quality headphones, quality exceeded the price. This is a great product, I enjoy listening to music with this headphone and works for me at an open-plan, noisy working space.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 283.62 (down from AED 599).
4. Check out how flossin’ the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones will be looking all cushioning up your ears
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II – Triple Midnight
Promising review:
“Amazing product. You will get addicted to it. Absolutely worth it. Received in great time and excellent packaging? 100% happy.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,098 (down from AED 1,399).
3. Go old school and reliable with these OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones
Promising review:
“Good sound quality. Can compete with highly expensive wired headphones in the market.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69 (down from AED 99).
2. Voilaaaa!! At #2 on the best-selling list are these Apple Airpods Pro with Noise Cancellation
Promising review:
“Great Airpods Pro, probably the top ear pods in the market available now. Noise cancellation works well. Better than expected, performance. Be careful, while using on walking roads or outdoors, noise cancellation can cancel out essential sounds you should hear. Be very careful when using outdoors, you may also talk louder believing that nobody is hearing you.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 969 (down from AED 999).
1. And at #1 we have the OG, the gamechanger, we have theeeee Apple AirPods 2nd gen!!
Promising review:
“What can I say about this Authentic product. I could sit here and write about it all day, but to sum it, it is just Apple excellence. The reviews that circulate about this listing of AirPods being fake are absolutely misguiding. This listing of the AirPods sold by Amazon.ae is 100% authentic, with no gimmicks. Not much more to say about the product. Excellence.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 498.93 (down from AED 679).