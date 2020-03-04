Top 5 Best Selling Gadgets Electronics In Dubai Right Now!
Electronic gadgets in Dubai are a BIG deal and you’re just lying to yourself if you think that you’re NOT a victim to this very-Dubai craze.
So, here we are covering FIVE best-selling electronics from Amazon that Dubai peeps have been searching and splurging on big time and that too for good reason (that you too must get your hands on asap).
(Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).
5. The Latest Apple Airpods Pro with Noise Cancellation: Ofc how could this NOT make the top 5?!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 949.00.
4. By now almost all of Dubai owns these Apple AirPods… and you’re missing out if you don’t
Buy it from Amazon for a discounted rate of, AED 514.65.
3. Calling all fitness freaks: Get your hands on the iaomi Mi Band 4 Smart Miband before the device is all sold out!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 139.
2. The Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera: SO, so important for security of your homefront and office space!
With features like capturing a 360 Degree view in 1080P, no wonder it’s in the top 5 bestseller list! Buy it from Amazon for AED 104.98.
1. At #1 is the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Bluetooth Airdots: Wireless earbuds are taking over the market and this just proves that!
Buy this bestseller from Amazon for AED 56.89 ONLY!