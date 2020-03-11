Nail This Year’s Summer OOTDs With These 8 Vibrant Dresses Starting From AED14

With summer rolling in, you and your wardrobe gots to be ready with your A-game! You can NEVER go wrong in a flowy and breathable sundress, thus why we compiled a much thought-over list of eight sundress picks that will do you full justice this hot, hot summer. These vibrant dresses are all you need to nail this SS20. Plus they are super pocket-friendly, so just decide on a budget, choose from your fave style and get shoppinggg chicas!

8. Blow them away with this Boho Off Shoulder Summer Floral Slit Maxi Dress Ain’t this just the chiffon dream!? Pro tip: A pair of sandals or wedge sandals will complement this outfit completely and will add a dash of feminity and charm! Buy this beach chic dress from Amazon for AED 94.05.

7. Uff the weather won’t be the only thing hot in Dubai this summer! This Halter Neck Boho Print Casual Mini Sundress is all this sizzling and chic Style it with a pair of pumps and head out for the kill in that jaw-dropping sundress! Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.

6. This dress is what you call a sweetscape! Such a gorg cotton candy coloured V Neck Vintage Print Loose Beach Dress With Pockets Sometimes simplicity is PERFECTION and this dress is the definition of that. Buy this feminine pick from Amazon for AED 29.01.

5. With this Polka Dot Bell Sleeve Flare Dress they’ll write a song for you… and it’ll be called YELLOW! Steal the sunshine in this glowing number! Pro tip: Pair it up with sandals, a beach hat and a denim jacket and you’ll make every IG influencer out there to go green with envy. Buy this flared beauty from Amazon for AED 68.99.

4. If only there was an app to instantly transport your picks right to your doorstep… oh wait. Get this super sultry Long Backless Split Bodycon Dress delivered right to your doorstep in less than 48 hours! Could this floral printed number do any wrong? We think not. Buy it from Amazon for AED 13.60.

3. Strut around in this Polka Dotted Boho Maxi Sundress at work, your vaycay, around the city… anywhere really What we’re trying to get at is that this breathable summer dress is perf for literally any occasion whatsoever. Buy it from Amazon for AED 58.99.

2. It’s too hot outside to wear anything other than this Boho Beach Long Sundress Buy it from Amazon for AED 86.