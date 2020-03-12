The Price Reductions Of These 5 Best Selling Laptops Will Leave You Shooketh
Lappies are such an essential in life and we’ve come to a time when you just can NOT get anything done in life without one.
Recently, some of the best laptops in the market such as Macs, 2-in-1s and gaming laptops have seen MAJOR price reductions on Amazon and you peeps are the first ones to be looped in. If you browse around, now is kinda the best time to be investing in and purchasing electronics because of the huge price slashes.
Here is a list of the top 5 best selling laptops in the e-market and you gots to take advantage of these stupendous new prices.
5. At #5 is: HP Pavilion x360 IPS Touchscreen 2 in 1 Laptop
Perf for all your graphic needs, from editing to creating plus issa 2 in one!!! A laptop by day and a tablet by night, no wonder this lappy is on the top 5!
Promising review:
“Best value for money.”
Buy this on a discounted rate from Amazon for AED 2,179.90.
4. Get light and airy with the Apple Macbook Air that’s ranked #4
Plus this model (praise the lords) has a USB port!! Hallelujaahhh!
Promising review:
“Worth buying, original product and the Best thing is the seller! Trusted.”
Buy this from Amazon for AED 2,706.
3. HP 15-da0000ne Laptop with 8th Gen Intel HD-Graphics is your erraday saviour if you’re into graphic designing and content curating
Promising review:
“Good product…”
Buy this from Amazon for AED 1,199.
2. Apple MacBook Pro 2019 Model: One-time investment that’ll give you a long-term service!
Promising review:
“Top quality computer, fast delivery, 100% comply with what was expected.”
Buy this from Amazon for AED 5,297.
1. Apple lover, you guys will be proud of this one! Because the Apple Macbook Pro Touch Bar and Touch (2019) has secured first place in the list of top 5 best selling laptops!
Reduced from AED 9,999 to AED 9,049, this lappy is clearly Dubai-folk fave! Throw this Apple Macbook Pro any kinda workload and it’ll be able to handle it like a proooooo!
Promising review:
“I have been testing it all night… I didn’t sleep much to do so! And you can throw at it the most demanding workloads ever! I’m thrilled. I tried Adobe Creative Cloud: Premiere Pro CC 2019 and Photoshop and InDesign. It’s a rocket!”
Buy this from Amazon for AED 9,049.