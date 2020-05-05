10 Shows That Everyone Should Be Binge-Watching Right Now

‘Tis the season to get stuck into shows, and if binge-watching is your thing, you’ve come to the right page, friends! The following is a list of the old and the new, from crime to classics, drama and everything in between. If getting stuck into a full boxset in one afternoon sounds like your cup of tea, bookmark this page for the next time you need some show inspiration. Binge-watching awaits! 10 shows you need in your life

10. Doom Patrol – 1 Season A team of outcast superheroes collide complete with freakish powers and together they face an unwelcoming world. The only downside here is you’ve got just one season to sink your teeth into. Watch it here

9. The entire American Horror Story boxset – 7 seasons An award-winning horror story, each season looks at themes of infidelity, insanity, oppression, discrimination, addiction and exploitation. The top tip for this one: Pick a mate who’ll watch it too, you’ll need someone to discuss the gory deets with post-show. Watch it here

8. The Act – 1 season Based on a true story. If you’re looking for a strange true-crime series, jump headfirst into this. Telling the story of a gipsy girl who escapes her overprotective and abusive mother, expect betrayal and murder in this nail-biting drama. Watch it here

7. The Big Bang Theory – 12 seasons Two beautiful words you need to hear over and over during COVID-19 “twelve seasons”. This series documents a couple of physicists whose lack of social skills with the opposite sex will actually make you feel good about yours. Watch it here

6. Lost – 6 seasons In 2004, Lost entered our lives and the world will never be the same again. If you skipped the major world obsession with this mysterious show, use this time to get stuck into the world of 48 islanders, each with a shocking past as they scramble (for six seasons) to survive the island. Watch it here

5. Outlander – 4 Seasons Adapted from two best-selling books, this is the story of a nurse who marries in 1945 but finds herself transported back in time to 1743. This is purfeeeect to watch with bae; it’s got heaps of action, but at its heart, it’s a cross-century love affair with a seriously strong cast. Watch it here

4. The O.C – 4 Seasons Can Seth and Summer come back into our lives puhleassseeee. Don’t call yourself American-teen flick obsessed unless you’ve gorged on the juicy lifestyles of spoilt teens growing up in Orange County California back in the 2000s. Ryan, Seth, Summer and Marissa came right before reality shows took over; think relationships, lies and shifting loyalties galore. Watch it here

3. The Handmaid’s Tale – 2 seasons This story follows one woman’s journey as she and others like her are forced into a life of physical and mental servitude in a male-dominated society. Spawning countless Halloween costumes, (a sure sign a show has made an impression on society) this eerie look at what a totalitarian society might look like is actually a creepily good watch. Watch it here

2. Billions – 5 Seasons If insane money, power and the BTS bizz of New York’s elite intrigue you, this show will keep you up into the wee hours. Documenting a power battle of wits and corruption, Billions is now in its 5th season and it’s actually getting better with each one. Watch it here

1. Vikings – 6 Seasons Bow down to the number one show… and of course, to Ragnar the commander of Viking tribes and the six seasons of greatness which tell his story. Vikings has a cult following and serious critics acclaim. Following the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, a farmer who breaks rank as a fearless warrior and commander with a yearning to travel, (don’t we all) this is six seasons of brilliance that’ll have you hooked from episode one. Watch it here