Time To Transport Yo’self To An Alternative Reality With These 6 Virtual Reality Headsets
Get immersed in the digital world of games, visuals and multimedia for as little as AED105, or if you’re in the mood for a lavish spend and the whole VR experience, then we have the more high-end opts lined up for you as well.
With stupendous discounts on electronics, this just may be the BEST time to invest in VR tech or upgrade yours to the latest VR toy in the market. YAAS pet, we kid you not!
So check out these virtual reality headsets that we have coming at you in a whole range of prices, and pick one that fits your budget to spoil yourself or your loved one with a little prezzie, cus’ why not?!
6. Z4 3D VR for iPhone X Glasses Virtual Reality Headset: A budget-friendly gifting opt or a perfecto VR headset to keep the kiddos busy this ‘extended’ spring break
Promising review:
“It’s a good one at a cheap price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 105.
5. Opt for the Oculus Quest Virtual Reality Gaming Console, (64 GB) for an exceptionally futuristic experience
Promising review:
“Honestly one of my favourite purchases. The Oculus Quest provides an immersive and wire-free VR experience. For people that do not do extensive research on the product, I just want to let you know that since this is a standalone VR headset (not connect to a computer or PS4), the processing power is derived from a mobile processor. The games are amazing but do not use this headset for streaming Netflix or any video as the resolution can not keep up with the processing power. I knew this prior to purchase which is why I am giving this a 5-star rating.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 2,450 (down from AED 2,499).
4. Transport yo’self to another world with this Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality Bundle
Promising review:
“The delivery was earlier than expected much to the delight of the family! The product was easy to set up and WOW – a great gaming experience! Took 1-2 days to get used to it as the senses need time to adapt. Great product!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,115 (down from AED 1,699).
3. VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set comes with harrowing 360˚ graphics based on the scenery and storylines of blockbuster films
Promising review:
“If only Chris Pratt came with this game. The packaging itself is really nice. Appearances count y’all. Especially for those who are into the fine details of JP/JW. The headset is a nice mute green, you pop your phone in (I have an Android, brother has iPhone – both are compatible with VRSE) and off you go into Isla Nublar to fend off/taze and #prattkeeping of dinos. The package has the age recommendation of 8 years + but my 5-year-old was able to wear and play without any issues. You can explore the parks and go on missions. It has true to the films audio, narration and your phone will vibrate if you take a hit by a dino. Pretty rad!!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 204.44.
2. In the movie or watching the movie!? Guess you’ll never know with the VeeR Falcon VR Headset with Controller
This LIT VR headset has a built-in HiFi active noise cancellation that gives you a crisp and powerful sound that helps you enjoy your VR movies, games and music better.
Promising review:
“Excellent product for a beginner. Great quality. Good speakers, need to ensure your phone is compatible in terms of screen size. Works great..”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 242.64.
1. Oculus Go Stand-Alone Virtual Reality Gaming Console (64 GB) with the next-gen oculus lenses is some hard-core virtual reality-ing right here
Promising review:
“This is a must-have gadget if you are into watching movies surfing the web or even playing light games on a huge screen. Screen/lenses are crystal clear.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 975 (down from AED 1,049).