STOP!! It’s Time For A Little Grooming With This All-Rounder Trimmer For Men
It’s been a month since we’ve been self-isolating but for your facial hair, it’s practically been a decade!!
With no salons, barbers and hairdressers at bay the only thing a man can rely on now is a trusted facial trimmer and well his right hand to do the job… unless you’re a leftie, then your left hand it is.
So PLEASE do anyone who you have a human interaction with a favour and get yourself this multi-purpose and SUPER budget-friendly facial hair trimmer, that will get your hairy face groomed and recognizable once again!
Groom thyself with this Wireless Philips Multigroom Series 3000 6-in-1 Trimmer with a runtime of 60 minutes of cordless use per charge… plus it comes with a complimentary pouch to store in all the different trimming heads!
Rinse-able attachments for easy cleaning storage pouch for easy organization and travel 3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage.
On Amazon for AED 179.
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. The 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want…
“Value for Money and strong motor…”
Happy customers RAVED on about this trimmer in their reviews writing:
“Value for Money and strong motor: Really happy so far with the trimmer. The motor is really powerful as if it’s corded but its battery operated. Blades are sharp and don’t catch the beard hair. Didn’t try nose and ear module till now. Would recommend it to anyone who is looking for value for money trimmer.”
“Highly recommend: Philip’s is always giving better quality products, it was the right decision to purchase this item.”
The 6 tools include a precise nose trimmer and 4 combs for trimming your facial hair (2 stubble combs, and 2 beard combs)
Happy grooming you hairy beasts!