We’ve Ordered The Beauty And The Beast Tea Set And Our Disney Loving Alter-Egos Are In Tears Right Now

My Disney obsessed head cannot get over this gem of a BUY!!!

This life-size Beauty and the Beast Ceramic Tea Set is for the children at heart and those die-hard Disney fans (like us) who would go ANY lengths to get their hands on Disney movie collectables such as this. Being a HEE-UGEEE fan of cute decors and Disney keepsakes, I use this tea set erratime I have friends over to show off my unique collection and watch them gawk away in UTTER jealousy.

…And the times when there’s no one over for me to show off Mrs Potts and Chip to, I keep my two priced positions propped up safely in my living room showcase.

Call me Emma Watson, because I’m practically living Belle’s fairytale life right now!