We’ve Ordered The Beauty And The Beast Tea Set And Our Disney Loving Alter-Egos Are In Tears Right Now
My Disney obsessed head cannot get over this gem of a BUY!!!
This life-size Beauty and the Beast Ceramic Tea Set is for the children at heart and those die-hard Disney fans (like us) who would go ANY lengths to get their hands on Disney movie collectables such as this. Being a HEE-UGEEE fan of cute decors and Disney keepsakes, I use this tea set erratime I have friends over to show off my unique collection and watch them gawk away in UTTER jealousy.
…And the times when there’s no one over for me to show off Mrs Potts and Chip to, I keep my two priced positions propped up safely in my living room showcase.
Call me Emma Watson, because I’m practically living Belle’s fairytale life right now!
You can’t really go to Disneyland for a while… so why not live out your whimsical fantasies with this enchanted life-size Beauty and the Beast Ceramic Tea Set that you (like me) can easily get on Amazon as well?!
On Amazon for AED 481.61.
The handpainted porcelain set includes one Chip cup and one Mrs Potts teapot
Don’t trust us?! Well then, go ahead and read the many, many RAVING reviews on this enchanted Disney ceramic tea set form Beauty and the Beast:
“I AM CRYINGGGGGGG!!!!!!: Lord, this is so perfect. I felt the emotion when I received this lovely Set, I couldn’t believe how freaking BEAUTIFUL is it. Just perfect, I’ve been a fan of Beauty and the Beast since I was a child. No words, I love it so damn much!!!!”
“I can’t even put into words how much I love this set!! I have had several tea parties with my stepdaughter and it has held up great! It’s made extremely well and people who see it sitting out go straight to it and want to touch it.”
Just another raving review on the tea set on Amazon… no biggy.
