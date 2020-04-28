Choose The Holistic Way Of Life With These 4 Purifying Sage Bundles

Promising review:

“I recently learned about “smudging” while researching energy cleansing/clearing. I didn’t know what to expect but was open to the experience. The sage bundles I received are exactly as pictured. I didn’t use a feather or any other equipment. I simply lit the end of a bundle, gave a prayer of intent to clear any negative energy within the room and around myself. I felt better after I did it but what happened within the next 24 hours was nothing short of miraculous. Basically, a trip that I had been planning for several months had fallen through the week before. I was very down about it but the morning after the smudging, a friend contacted me about going on the exact same trip for almost free (she had nothing to do at all with the original trip and barely knew about it). I was off for the experience of a lifetime by that evening. To say that the stars aligned is an understatement!”