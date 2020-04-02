Conquer Other (Virtual) Dimensions With These 6 LED-Lit Keyboards

Promising review:

“It’s got that RGB. Nine different patterns, they’re bright and can be seen under sunlight as well. Each row of keys is a different colour (You can’t change the colours) You can adjust the speed of the animation by holding down ‘FN’ and pressing the left (slow down) and right (speed up) arrow keys.

Brightness can be adjusted by holding FN and pressing Up/down arrow keys.

You can cycle between the different patterns by pressing FN + SL (second key from the top right corner).

The connector cable is braided, that’s a nice touch. Long enough to reach from a tight spot, but short enough to not make a mess. It comes with a palm rest, which isn’t very comfortable, but it gets the job done. You can also incline the keyboard by flipping down the landing gears on the back.

Overall, it’s a great value keyboard. Definitely would recommend. Would buy again, no regrets.”