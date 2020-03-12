6 Men’s Pairs Of Classy Kicks That’ll Add A Lil Height To You As Well
Oh lord, shortening the list to just five pair of OG men’s shoes that could practically go with any and every outfit was NO easy task whatsoever. With the market being so oversaturated with sneakers and kicks of every shape, colour and style, we should be given an award for managing to compress this list down to just FIVE.
Combining both fashion and function are these five kicks listed below that will not only add a spring to your step but a little height and an oomph factor to you as well. These versatile shoes will be total game-changers to your wardrobe and you should see that for yo’self. So scroll on and find yourself a comfy pair of everyday shoes.
6. Ufff, aren’t you already mentally fanning yourself just at the sight of these Adidas Men’s Scarlet Red Gymnastics Shoes?!
Have all eyes on you with these totes boujee pair of flaming red kicks.
Promising Review:
“Great product and good price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 219.
5. Like every woman needs an LBD (Long Black Dress) in her closet, every man needs a pair of BCT (Black Comfy Trainers) in their closets! Thus, the Nike Black Sb Charge Skateboarding Shoes…
Thank us later.
Promising Review:
“Nice shoe with extra comfortable soles.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 244.65.
4. Add an oomph factor to your erraday outfits with these Nike Men’s Precision Iii Basketball Shoes
Promising Review:
“Very happy with the product. Everything was perfect.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 362.90.
3. Fun, casual, and SUPER smart! Throw on a pair of Lacoste Sideline Men’s Sneakers to add a bit of personality to your laidback look
Buy the swanky yet classy pair from Amazon for AED 350.72.
2. SKECHERS Heston Men’s Sneakers: a low-cost dream really!
50 shades of brown! Step out looking like a baller in this PERF smart-casual pair of these caramel and copper coloured kicks.
Promising Review:
“Great value and great item.. can’t go wrong buying this one!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 189.
1. They don’t call these the Adidas Cosmic for no reason! Check the reviews cus’ these shoes have been claimed to be out of this world!
With the superb pricing and comf design and feel, these running shoes are a MUST ADD to your closet! A simple design can go a long way boys.
Promising Review:
“This product meets expectations.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 169.