Dial Up The Fun At Home With These 4 Wacky Shower Caps

Ordinary shower caps are the most boring things in the world. Add a wack shower cap to your erraday showering ritual to make bath time a 1000x more fun and something to actually look forward to.

How can you NOT love bath time with these 4 fun shower caps?!

4. Unicorns haven’t and will NEVER go outta style! So get yo’self this pack of 4 waterproof Unicorn shower caps and make things a lil bit more exciting around the house Promising review: “Really great caps. My daughter loves how durable & pretty they are. I would recommend this to anyone.” Buy the pack of 4 from Amazon for AED 109.93.

3. Get your kids this cute grey mouse shower cap and show ’em you’re no ordinary mom, you’re a cool mom! Promising review: “My daughters love the look and it fits both my 6-year-old and 3-year-olds heads.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.94 (down from AED 123).

2. It says it’s for kids, but adults can totally rock this pink mouse shower cap too! Have your hair puller back and tucked in this shower cap when you have on a nice face mask, are removing off your makeup and ofc… when you’re taking a shower. Makes for a cute gift for ’em hubbies too moahaha! Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.18.