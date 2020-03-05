Top 3 Discounted Dettol Disinfectants To Keep Your Home Germ-Free This Flu Season
With it being flu season and the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak it has become crucial to keep yourselves and your homes clean and disinfected now more than ever.
Germs have no place in your home and make that clear by switching up your cleaning detergents to the #1 antiseptic and anti-bacterial brand in the market: Dettol. Here is a list of 3 MUST HAVE cleaning supplies that should be stored in every household during this critical time.
PLUS it’s Super Saver Week on Amazon.com so that means a further discount 15% discount on all selected items (use the coupon code SUPER15 at checkout), including all the products listed below!
3. The Dettol Antiseptic and Anti-bacterial Hand Wash is a MUST at this point!
Washing your hands with the Dettol antiseptic hand wash as soon as you’re back home is your best bet in getting rid any lingering bacteria on your hands. Buy the discounted 500ml twin pack from Amazon for AED 25.
2. Dettol Disinfectant Surface Spray: Because it’s not enough to keep yourself clean, you have to disinfect the tabletops, doorknobs and practically every surface clean too
Buy the 450ml Dettol Disinfectant Surface Spray from Amazon for AED 38.
1. Reduced from AED 38.50 to AED 25 is another type of Antiseptic Dettol Spray that is a must-have for every household
Shop the discounted deal from Amazon.