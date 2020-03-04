Top 5 Smartphones In The UAE That Have Seen A 40% Reduction In Price
If smartphones are a tad bit too pricey for your liking then lads and lassies we’ve gotchuuuu!
Check out these best-selling smartphones that in the UAE that have just seen a 40% price reduction on ALREADY reduced rates! Talk about a bargain!
So if you’re looking for a phone upgrade this new year then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 smartphone deals in Amazon, so what are you waiting for?! Get scrollingggg!
(Prices are subjected to change depending on the demand of the item).
5. Reduced by AED563 is the Midnight Green Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with FaceTime – 256GB
Buy it from Amazon for AED 4,706.50.
4. Winner winner chicken DINNAAA: Save AED 1,100.00 with the Prism Black Samsung Galaxy S10 Dual SIM
Shop it from Amazon for AED 2,099 plus FREE Shipping.
3. Be ballin’ with this super saver guys!! Save more than 200 bucks if you get the Apple iPhone 11 with FaceTime from Amazon
Buy it for AED 2,870 nowww!!
2. Eyyyy! Now you’re speaking! Save 2000 DIRHAMS with this sweet deal on the Space Grey Apple iPhone XS with FaceTime (64GB)
Say and read no more and get shoppin’! Buy it for AED 2,218.99 on Amazon.
1. Wooooop! What is life with this, you will end up saving AED 2,883 on the Aura Black Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Dual SIM! Aahhhh dyinggggg!
Reduced to AED 2,883 from AED 3,999 on Amazon, it really does NOT get better than this.