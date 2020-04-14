From Disposable To Reusable Here Are 11 Types Of Gloves (Starting From AED16) To Keep You Protected

The UAE is currently under a nationwide lockdown, with a 24-hour curfew implemented for all citizens and residents in efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

During this curfew, if residents are to leave their homes for essential purposes like work, to buy food or meds they need to register for a permit and once their request has been approved, residents MUST have on protective gloves and masks when stepping out of their home.

Thus, here is a compilation of 11 hand gloves, from disposable to reusable at an affordable price range.

*Prices and availability of the product are subject to change depending on the demand of the item.*