Dock Your PS4 Consoles On These 3 LED Dual-Charging Stations After A Long Nail-Biting Game

Tweak up your little gaming space to a full-on gaming DEN with these 3 LED dual controller charging docks!

Since you’re already spending so much of your time gaming these days, why not add these cool gadgets to refine your gaming station to an electrifying hubbbb?! A room that all your buds will be drooling over when you finally get a chance to call them over to your very own brand new modified gamers den!!

Just dim the light and let the charging dock’s LED lights take centre stage.