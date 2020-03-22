Ditch The Walks And Keep Your Pets Active At Home With These 9 FUN ‘Toys’

Taking your pets out on long walks might not be the best idea right now, it’s best to stay safe in the crib and to keep your furballs safe with you. But it’s still as important for you to keep your furbabies as active as they were before, but minus the outdoors (unless you have a backyard… but still these toys will just add to the fun). So here are a few toys that your cats and doggos will have an absolute ball (pun intended) playing with as you’re busy living your best WFH life.

Unless you want your pet wallowing away their time doing this…(see below) then keep scrolling and get carting!

9. This 3 in 1 Multifunction Dog Chew Toy is every dog parent’s DREAM! Issa IQ treat ball (so train your pup with full ease), issa toothbrush and issa food dispenser! This toy is the multitasking level I aspire to achieve this 2020! Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.

8. Keep your naughty cat busy for HOURS on end with this 5-Way Foldable Tunnel Cats are either sleeping all day or in the restless mood to run around and jump on top of every possible shelf… so this will keep your kitty busy when it’s in the mood for the latter. Promising review: “I bought the 3 tunnel toy for my car who absolutely loved it so I decided to buy the 5 tunnel toy for my friend who has more cats. The cats cannot get enough of this product! They love running around inside and chasing each other. Hours of Cat and human fun is being had.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.01.

7. Treat your little munchkin of a pet to a game of fetch with this Plush Stuffed Goose Squeaky Chew Toy, because ALL pets go absolutely gaga over squeekiesssss! Promising review: “My dog loves this toy, it withstands tug of war, catches and general chewing especially around the neck area which is made of rope material.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 12.80 (down from AED 53.20).

6. These 10-piece Rainbow Balls can be thrown and played around with both kitty cats and doggos! Get a whole set of these balls because we all know how easily they get lost… Promising review: “My cats love it!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 22 (down from AED 30).

5. Give your furniture a break and give your hyperactive cats the Cat Tree Scratcher – for them to really get down and scratchin’ on!! Promising review: “Good product the cat loved it.. fast delivery and good quality.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 76.21.

4. This Non-Toxic Soft Latex Squeaky Dog Chew Toy can survive the most aggressive of all chews, drools and throws! Keep your pup running around the house with this squeaky ball of fun! Promising review: “My pup loves this ball, surprisingly it survived a month being with him, as he loves chewing and playing rough with his toys.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.

3. A full 12-piece set of fun and games! This dog toy pack includes a variety of latex balls, ropes, chew toys and squeaky toys to keep your doggo busy and amused all day long!! Spoil your little pup with a new toy every day, just because you can. Promising review: “My puppy enjoys everything loves loves loves.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.

2. Spoil your furball with this 10-piece Puppy Toy Set! Clearly your pup doesn’t have to be outdoors to enjoy the good things in life… Promising review: “These toys are awesome! I wasn’t expecting it! Spoiled pup for sure and amazing price. All of good quality too, better than buying a toy for 30 aed at lulu or carrefour when you get it for like this price for so many great toys.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.86 (down from AED 192).

1. This 20-piece Cat Toy Assortment Set is every kitty’s dream!! Make your home into a mini kitty wonderland with a variety of toys that include bell crinkle balls, feather wands, cat teaser toys and soooo much more! Promising review: “The toys are exactly like on the pictures and my cats are enjoying it. Was not expected to be that nice. The quality for the price is really amazing. Recommended” Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.55.