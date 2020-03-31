Save A Few Trees And Doodle Away On Your Devices Instead With These 7 Stylus Pens

Promising review:

“When I saw this stylus, I was very sceptical of well this product going to work on my iPad. I hear people buy other stylus and they were not that good there were lags or was not compatible with their device. Not with the case with this stylus. It takes a few days or two hours to get used to it. The way I used the product is to take notes in my class. I want to save a few trees than write on paper. Keep it green!

The battery lasted like they say 8 to 10 hours depending on how you used. If you are looking for a pencil to draw with not this pencil is for you. You better go off to the Apple Pencil or another stylus that draws. Overall, this product is excellent and reliable; for the price, you can not beat it.”