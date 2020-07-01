Be Sippin’ From A Slice Of Pizza… Yes You Read That Right! You Can Now Sip Out Of A PIZZA SLICE

Okay, this item CANNOT be topped! Get it? Topped… like pizza toppings! Cheesus crust does no one appreciate a good pun anymore?!

But all jokes aside, what do you get when you combine your love of pepperoni pizza with hydration?! You get a Pepperoni Pizza Slice Shaped Water Bottle dammit!! You may not be able to eat it, but it will keep you hydrated in a crusty style.

Once your friends get a load of the Sippin’ Slice Sports Bottle, they are sure to CROWN you the official pizza lover of the squad.