A Drive-In Cinema Is Coming To The Dubai Mall!

Hot on the heels of the Vox Drive-In cinema which launched last week and grabbed international headlines, Reel Cinemas announced they are launching a drive-in cinema at Zabeel, The Dubai Mall.

The unpreceded success of the Vox drive-in proves social-distancing activities, complete with a blockbuster movie and a bag of cinema snacks is exactly what Dubai residents are looking for and another option only means good news for residents.

Reel Cinema posted on Insta this weekend, ‘put your seatbelt on, we are going for an amazing ride!’

The Vox Drive-In cinema at Mall of the Emirates opens to the public TODAY

The price per car is AED180 (max two people) and includes a big bag of snacks. The car park, located underneath the iconic Ski Dubai, has a capacity for 75 people and opening week is already fully-booked.

The opening date and price for Reel Drive-In has not been announced.

When Dubai does outdoor cinemas! @voxcinemas When Dubai does outdoor cinemas! @voxcinemas opened a ‘social distancing’ drive through cinema in their car park in MOE last night. See stories for more. 😍 Gepostet von Lovin Dubai am Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020

Can’t wait or can’t book?

You can create your very own indoor home cinema with the help of this Mini Full HD Video Projector that comes with a projector screen!

OR for your smart home you can opt for this Portable Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector with powerful inbuilt speakers and streaming platforms! (This projector IS the future people)

Every night’s a movie night

LISTEN: UAE Government: Act Responsibly And Avoid Eid Family Gatherings

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Main image: Illustrative purposes only