4 Useful Products Every Dubai Driver Needs To Help Stay Safe On The Roads

With Dubai coming out of a month-long lockdown, some people have become a lil rusty behind the wheels, which automatically results in a few more AVOIDABLE road mishaps than usual.

Plus, in this scorching Dubai summer heat, the last thing you’d want is to get into an accident and fight it out under the prickling sun.

So, have your car equipped with these 4 essential automotive products that would help you to prevent avoidable accidents, and drive outta the crib with all the confidence in the world!