8 Reusable Face Masks That’ll Make You Look Cute While Keeping You Protected

You don’t have to look like a bleb just because there are germs in the air! Look cute whilst staying protected with these 8 fun reusable masks! Woop!

8. Low-key showoff your Avengers obsession with this unisex cotton blend Captain America Logo Anti Dust Mouth Mask.

Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.

7. Flash a creepy smile at yo’haters with this reusable Prop Zipper Cotton Face Mask 

Buy it from Amazon for AED 40.50.

6. Bear with the new normal (lol) with this unisex Cartoon Bear Black  Face Mask

Buy it from Amazon for AED 24.50.

5. ‘X’ marks the spot with this Cotton ‘X’ Mouth Mask

Buy it from Amazon for AED 17.18 (down from AED 38.20).

4. Take care of your health and look cute as hell wearing these 2 reusable Bunny and Tooth Designed Face Masks  

Buy the pack of two from Amazon for AED 41.45.

3. Keep you inner beast tamed with this Moster Logo Anti Dust Face Mask

Buy it from Amazon for AED 19.

2. LOOOOL how apt is this Face Mask for BTS fans?!

Buy it from Amazon for ONLY AED 8.49 (down for AED 111).

1. Clean shaved during quarantine and now you gots to head out? This Moustache Face Mask will offer you a temp solution till you grow back your stache…

Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

