Dubai Airports Now Has COVID-19 Hygiene Kit Vending Machines

Air travel is slowly gaining momentum with more flights being offered out of the country each day.

And Dubai Airports is ensuring you have a safe journey from the very beginning by installing vending machines containing personal protective equipment (PPE) for travellers.

Available at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 Departures; The machines dispense PPE kits containing a mask and a pair of gloves and two varieties of sanitisers to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during air travel.

As Emirates resume passenger flights to nine international destinations from Dubai airports; the Dubai-based airline has recently released a video highlighting the multi-faceted safety measures that have been put in place for passengers and employees alike throughout various points of their journey.

Dubai Airports have also installed protective microbial shields at each check-in desk and immigration counter to ensure comprehensive hygiene for passengers and employees when interacting over the counter

Passengers who will be catching a connecting flight from the Dubai International Airport will be subject to a thorough thermal screening upon disembarkation. Customers will be given new hygiene kits at the gate before boarding their connecting flight.

Also, please note that: Cabin Baggage Is NOT Allowed So Consider Storing Luggage In Compartmentalised Bags

Although, you WILL be allowed to carry your laptop bag, handbag, briefcase and baby bag for essential baby items with you during the flight.

