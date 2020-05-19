Dubai Based Celebrity Stylist Puts ‘Silk Face Masks’ On The Wishlist Of All Skin-Conscious Residents
Daring, gorgeous, talented and the HOTTEST stylist in the fashion industry right now are just some words to describe Gweys Soriano.
The Dubai-based Filipina stylist who has worked with the likes of Zendaya, Law Roach, Celine Dion and many other high-profile personalities, Soriano is a trendsetter in every possible way, from her out of the box editorial looks to her quarantine creations. If fashion had a face it would most deffo be that of Gweys Sorianos’.
Setting another trend thas got Dubai peeps rushing to surf online stores for is the ‘silk mask’ wave.
It’s no secret that silk works WONDERS for your skin and hair, thus, it shouldn’t be that shocking to hear that wearing silk face masks might finally get rid of any and all of your hypoallergenic, irritation or mask suffocation issues! Plus issa natural fungal repellant… just an FYI.
“Silk does for the body what diamonds do for the hand.” – Gweys Soriano
Can’t you already envision this quote hitting it big this year?!
Great for your skin and looks oh-so-chic! If this is the new normal, then we ain’t complaining over here no more… P.S. When in doubt, ALWAYS choose silk!!
Take notes from the region’s most thriving stylist by being glam and giving a damn in this Reusable Silk Protective Anti-dust Face Mask!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.70.
Or for a lil cotton-silk action, go for this Pack-of-2 Silk Cotton Earloop Face Mask!
Buy the pack of 2 from Amazon for AED 68.66.