Dubai Based Celebrity Stylist Puts ‘Silk Face Masks’ On The Wishlist Of All Skin-Conscious Residents

Daring, gorgeous, talented and the HOTTEST stylist in the fashion industry right now are just some words to describe Gweys Soriano.

The Dubai-based Filipina stylist who has worked with the likes of Zendaya, Law Roach, Celine Dion and many other high-profile personalities, Soriano is a trendsetter in every possible way, from her out of the box editorial looks to her quarantine creations. If fashion had a face it would most deffo be that of Gweys Sorianos’.

Setting another trend thas got Dubai peeps rushing to surf online stores for is the ‘silk mask’ wave.

It’s no secret that silk works WONDERS for your skin and hair, thus, it shouldn’t be that shocking to hear that wearing silk face masks might finally get rid of any and all of your hypoallergenic, irritation or mask suffocation issues! Plus issa natural fungal repellant… just an FYI.