A Dubai-Based MUA Has SFX Makeup Trending Once Again In The Region With Her Freakishly Realistic Work

Mastering a cut crease is one thing, and nailing special effects makeup is just a whole other territory all together! You kinda know you’ve aced it as a makeup artist if you’re able to get the SFX prosthetics realistic enough to give your loved ones a good ‘ole scare with your [FAKE] bloody and goring bruises.

Jayna Desai, an Indian Dubai-based makeup artist has NAILED the SFX makeup with her latest gruesomely realistic special effects looks, that aren’t just mere ‘makeup looks’ but are curated with meaningful messages.

Moreover, the talented MUA’s frightfully convincing prosthetics have been widely shared amidst the makeup community in the region, unexpectedly making SFX makeup a new quarantine trend for MUAs to show off their skills in creating natural-looking scabs, blood clots and more.