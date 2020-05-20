A Dubai-Based MUA Has SFX Makeup Trending Once Again In The Region With Her Freakishly Realistic Work
Mastering a cut crease is one thing, and nailing special effects makeup is just a whole other territory all together! You kinda know you’ve aced it as a makeup artist if you’re able to get the SFX prosthetics realistic enough to give your loved ones a good ‘ole scare with your [FAKE] bloody and goring bruises.
Jayna Desai, an Indian Dubai-based makeup artist has NAILED the SFX makeup with her latest gruesomely realistic special effects looks, that aren’t just mere ‘makeup looks’ but are curated with meaningful messages.
Moreover, the talented MUA’s frightfully convincing prosthetics have been widely shared amidst the makeup community in the region, unexpectedly making SFX makeup a new quarantine trend for MUAs to show off their skills in creating natural-looking scabs, blood clots and more.
“We need to stop judging and start helping each other.” – Jayna Desai
Jayna created this ‘SFX healing wrist cuts’ look to touch upon the subject of self-harm and captioned her post reading,
“SFX healing wrist cuts— A lot of us are going through struggles that we can’t share. Sometimes we don’t need to know what one is going through but just be there for them. If anyone is going through struggles please reach to people rather than self-harm. We need to stop judging and start helping each other.”
This ‘Gunshots and Cuts’ look could easily have the best of us fooled! Dangggg such attention to detail is just beyond impressive!
Jayna shared this post highlighting the issue of ‘Domestic Violence’ and mentioned how “It is easy to look glammed up but it is difficult to look like someone else’s ugly reality somewhere, in some part of the world.”
Expressing how it’s easy to curate full-of-fluff glam looks but to replicate the harsh reality of someone else’s life is not just difficult but also mentally draining. This was Jayna’s way of showing her “support to all the women who go through this hell on a regular basis.”
How thankful are you that this is just makeup… *phew* But thas one heck of a realistic wound right there fam
