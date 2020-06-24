If Bae Doesn’t Love These 11 Mango Products As Much As You Do Then Let That (Wo)Man GO!
If Bae Doesn’t Love These 11 Mango Products As Much As You Do Then Let That (Wo)Man GO!
It’s finally MANGOOOOO SEASON!
If you think about mangoes all day, all night, in the shower, before sleeping & even after you’ve just finished one then my fellow mango minion, these 11 mango items are made just for YOUUUUU!
11. Are you a SUPER fan of the king of fruits as well?! Then stock up your home with this DELLLLISHHHH crate of Lacnor Healthy Living Mango Juice!
Buy the pack of 6 from Amazon for AED 50.00.
10. Man GO crazy when he be seein’ you in this floral number (lol). Walkout looking like a Mango Mojito yo’self in this Little Ms Sunishine Summer Dress!
9. Have your hair oozing the smell of the fresh summer fruit with this Mango & Carrot, Extra-Nourishing, Shampoo and Conditioner set!
Promising review:
“I bought this shampoo/conditioner set for my 3-year-old son. I am a licensed hairstylist, so I wanted something good quality and that was specifically formulated for children’s hair. I feel like I hit the jackpot with Shea Moisture. This stuff is amazing! It cleanses my son’s hair and scalp just enough while still providing moisture and nourishment to his baby curls (because yes he still has baby ringlets). Another major plus is that I washed his hair over 36 hours ago, it still smells wonderful and feels clean! If I could give this stuff more than 5 stars I would. I will definitely be purchasing again and I would recommend this product to anyone with a child.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 127.99.
8. Rub a few drops of this Concentrated Tangerine Mango Fragrance Oil on your wrist and you’ll be smelling exotically fresh all day long, plus it’ll work as a good remedy for your dry hands!
Promising review:
“I purchased this product for use as a deodorizer in my car. I have received many compliments on how great my car smells. It is just what I was hoping for.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 203.00.
7. Let your furballs in on the mango craze as well with this Mango Flavored Dog Chew Toy and Treat Dispenser.
Promising review:
“I put the dry treats into the hole, the food came out with my dog’s effort. Also, I put butter on it, my dog enjoyed licking it. Nice toy.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.99.
6. Be smelling like a total SNACCC with this Victoria’s Secret Mango Temptation Body Splash Spray, that’ll have you smelling like a walking talking summer breeze!
Promising review:
“I have been looking for this scent for a few years! It was my favourite, and I’m so glad I could find it again. This bottle is the real deal! Great scent, careful packaging for no leaking, and arrived on time.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 78.99.
5. Feeling a lil sticky and icky after a long day at work?! Then sis, just draw up a noice bath light up a nice Mango Scented 3 Wick Candle with Essential Oils and relax yourself into a better day…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.00.
4. The scent is refreshing and relaxing. This Pineapple and Mango Bath & Body Works candle will burn for approx 25-45 hours, ensuring service satisfaction at the best time possible. You, therefore, get to spend your hard-earned money on this product with no fear.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 86.99. (Avail a 5% discount directly from the site).
3. If you’re one to daydream of mangoes even in the shower then this cute Pineapple Mango Patterned Shower Curtain will do you good.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 97.35.
2. Are you even a mango lover if you can scroll past this Aroma Therapy Mango Scented And Shaped Loofah without giving it a second look?! We think not.
Need. This. Now.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 30.55.
1. This Naturally Scented Mango Coconut Milk Soap Bar smells solo freggin’ delish, you’ll have a hard time just trying to stop yourself from taking a bite of this mango divinity.
Promising review:
“This soap smells absolutely phenomenal. Doesn’t smell artificial and weird at all, it smells like straight up blueberries and vanilla. I really really love it, I’ve never come across a soap that smells like this. Doesn’t dry out my skin too much, unlike a lot of other soaps. The little spots in the image of the bar are small hard seeds, but I personally like them. I want to buy 500 of these bars so that I can reliably have them for the rest of my life, but I’m a college student and I can’t afford that haha.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 83.00.