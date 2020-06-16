Who Needs A DATE When You Have These 6 Intoxicating Bath Salts To Keep You Company
Who Needs A DATE When You Have These 6 Intoxicating Bath Salts To Keep You Company
FACTS PEOPLE!
Bath salts: the second name of true love.
With these 6 bath salts at bay, you don’t need to no man or woman to make you happy, these invigorating and luxurious home spa bath salts are more than enough.
Don’t believe me? Then try it out yo’self and no need to thank us.
6. Your home spa is INCOMPLETE without this shimmering “swoon-worthy” Ritual of Seduction Oil-enriched Bath Salt with Natural aphrodisiac and Macadamia oil!!
Immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of oriental hammam. Drawing inspiration from the ancient traditions and the latest innovations, Ritual of Seduction combined two steps of skincare in one and enriched organic sea salt with nourishing hydrophilic oil.
The added mineral glitter will make your bath time truly luxurious and will have you leaving your bath covered in shimmer.
Promising review:
“I am in love with these bath salts. The scent is so relaxing and swoon-worthy. They smelled amazing and the oil left my skin feeling so pampered. The subtle gold shimmer is so nice too. I need to check out ALL of the other products from this company!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 85.00.
5. This vegan bath salt: Ritual of Seduction Floral Bath Salt with Jasmine petals and essential oils will have you transported to a tropical paradise with its heavenly scents and calming properties!
Promising review:
“WOW!! THIS BATH SALT PRODUCT DESERVES EVERY STAR GIVEN AND MORE! I AM IN LOVE…. WITH… A BATH SALT!! HA! NO NEED FOR A MAN… JUST BRING ME SOME OF THIS! WHEW… IT.. IS… INTOXICATING! AND YES.. IT DOES SMELL THAT GOOD. WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES, I AM TAKEN TO NIGHTS IN LAGUNA, WITH A SLIGHTLY WARM SUMMER BREEZE… I… AM IN HEAVEN!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.00.
4. Pamper yourself to an ultra-luxe Cleopatra-worthy bath with this GOLD Active Plus Himalayan Foot and Body Bath Salt.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 32.00.
3. This Ritual of Revival Oil-enriched Bath Salt issa REAL beauty elixir!
The oil-enriched bath salt will moisturize and cherish your skin. The organic Moroccan Argan Oil will increase skin elasticity and firmness.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 85.00.
2. Step out of your bath smelling like a GREEK GODDESS with this Ritual of Caress Floral Bath Salt with Damascus Rose petals and Hibiscus! The divine aroma of this floral-scented bath salt will have you out of the worse of all moods.
Promising review:
“Just when you unpack the Amazon box you can sense the aroma of this salt. The packaging is very nice and well made, I would say gift-worthy. Taking a bath with this salt will be my favourite now! No other salts have that nice aroma touch that relaxes you so much. Flower petals floating in the water and make the whole experience more enriched. Overall good product and will buy more. You do not need much for your batch so this bag will last a few uses for sure.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.00.
1. The Verona Olive Bath Salt will regenerate, smooth, hydrate and leave your skin feelin’ silky smooth to touch. The subtle fragrance will keep you relaxed after a long, stressful day.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 35.00.