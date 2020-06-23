7 Bubble Makers That’ll Make Your Summer Pure BLISS!!
…But imagine a world without bubbles
There’d be no smiles, no laughter, no hope! Your summer would be so BLEH
But luckily, we don’t live in that world! Turn your summer or your special day into a magical affair with these 7 bubble makers…
7. Blow some HEEEE-UGEEEEE unbelieve-a-bubbles with this Giant Gazillion Bubble Wand!! Tehehehe.
Promising review:
“I’ve purchased gazillion products for years, and have THOROUGHLY ENJOYED every, single one!!!
GREAT PRODUCTS!!!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.00.
6. Just put soap solution in this Froggy Electric Bubble Machine and press the switch to make more than 500 soap bubbles per minute. A colourful lightweight plastic case with a fun football design that adds brilliance to your party.
Promising review:
“I like this item .. it works good for hours .. the batteries also there.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.00.
5. Turn your home celebrations into a fun and magical insta-worthy affair with this Automatic Bubble Machine with LED lights, LCD operation panel and a wireless remote control.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 235.99.
4. You’ll be in bubble PARADISE with this Gazillion Hurricane Blaster Bubble Toy!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.50.
3. Your mini hoomans will never complain about bath time again with this Tub Time Bubble Maker!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 44.90.
2. You and your kids will be having a WHALE of a time with this adorable Whale-Shaped Automatic Bubble Blower that makes over 2000+ bubbles per minute. You whale be loving this in no time at all!!!
Promising review:
“Nice small little battery-operated bubble machine… my daughter had a blast for her birthday party… it advertises 2000 bubbles per minutes… it felt like millions to me…. nice product for the price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 88.00.
1. This Electric Rotary Bubbler is the SUMMER DREAM people!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 108.87.