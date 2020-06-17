Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Flop Your Way Over To The Pool And Get Silly This Summer With These 8 Aquatic Pool Toys When 2020 gets tough… the tough hits the pool this HOT summer with these 8 silly pool toys!!

8. You are SHORE to enjoy this Adjustable Mermaid Flipper as you glide across the waters and make-pretend to be Ariel in search of your wrecked ship! Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.00.

7. Crank up the backyard fun with this pack-of-3 Foam Water Pistol Blasters! Buy the pack of 3 from Amazon for AED 49.99.

6. Lounge about the pool in this Floating Noodle Lounge Chair and soak in the Dubai summer as you lay back and float away on this mesh chair! Buy the pack of 3 from Amazon for .

5. Take on your siblings/roomies by surprise and have yourself an unforgettable water balloon fight with this portable 3-in-1 Pump Bottle and 300-piece Water Balloon Set! Buy it from Amazon for AED 107.99.

4. Who needs to book exotic rafting trips worth 1000s of dirhams when you can have all the fun with this Inflatable Floating Tree Log Set?! This set of babies are sure to turn your summer frown upside-down. Buy the pack of 2 from Amazon for .

3. Some may call this cheesy but nothing beats soaking in some much-needed vitamin D on a gigantic Inflatable Pizza Slice!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 120.99.

2. Indoors, outdoors, in the pool or outta the pool, Swimming Noodles will add that extra bit of CRAY to your summer 2020! Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.75.

1. How could we leave the OG pool toy out of this list?! What even is a summer pool party without an Inflatable Beach Ball being thrown around??? Buy it from Amazon for AED 48.97.